Mandi DC office evacuated after bomb threat

The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi and the adjoining district court were evacuated on Wednesday after the office received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, police said. The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi and the adjoining district court were evacuated on Wednesday after the office received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, police said. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The bomb threat prompted swift action by authorities. Police sealed off entry points to both the DC office and the district court after evacuating the premises. After the news spread there was chaos in the city throughout the day.

“A threat was received via email at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi. As a precautionary measure, the entire complex has been evacuated. All necessary steps, including an anti-sabotage check, are being carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the Mandi police said in a statement.

Later in the day, police officials said that around 60% of the area has been searched so far and nothing suspicious has been found. However, the anti-sabotage operation is still ongoing.

“Public dealings at the DC office will remain restricted on Thursday as well, and parking within the premises will not be permitted,” police said.