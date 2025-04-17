Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mandi DC office evacuated after bomb threat

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 17, 2025 06:58 AM IST

The bomb threat prompted swift action by authorities. Police sealed off entry points to both the DC office and the district court after evacuating the premises. After the news spread there was chaos in the city throughout the day.

The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi and the adjoining district court were evacuated on Wednesday after the office received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, police said.

The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi and the adjoining district court were evacuated on Wednesday after the office received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, police said. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi and the adjoining district court were evacuated on Wednesday after the office received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, police said. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The bomb threat prompted swift action by authorities. Police sealed off entry points to both the DC office and the district court after evacuating the premises. After the news spread there was chaos in the city throughout the day.

“A threat was received via email at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi. As a precautionary measure, the entire complex has been evacuated. All necessary steps, including an anti-sabotage check, are being carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the Mandi police said in a statement.

Later in the day, police officials said that around 60% of the area has been searched so far and nothing suspicious has been found. However, the anti-sabotage operation is still ongoing.

“Public dealings at the DC office will remain restricted on Thursday as well, and parking within the premises will not be permitted,” police said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mandi DC office evacuated after bomb threat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On