 Mandip Singh Brar is Chandigarh’s new home secretary - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mandip Singh Brar is Chandigarh’s new home secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 12, 2024 09:26 AM IST

IAS officer Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari has been relieved from his charges of special secretary home/ police / prisons; he will function as the special secretary to Chandigarh administrator in addition to his own duties

With the Haryana-cadre IAS officer Mandip Singh Brar joining as UT home secretary on Wednesday, the UT administrator has assigned charges. Apart from home secretary, he has been entrusted with the charges of revenue secretary, local government and urban development secretary, water resources secretary, environment and forests secretary, urban planning secretary, estate/ housing secretary, and chief administrator.

Mandip Singh Brar, Chandigarh’s new home secretary. (HT Photo)
Mandip Singh Brar, Chandigarh’s new home secretary. (HT Photo)

It was also stated that IAS officer Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari has been relieved from his charges of special secretary home/ police / prisons. He will function as the special secretary to UT administrator in addition to his own duties.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On