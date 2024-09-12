Mandip Singh Brar is Chandigarh’s new home secretary

With the Haryana-cadre IAS officer Mandip Singh Brar joining as UT home secretary on Wednesday, the UT administrator has assigned charges. Apart from home secretary, he has been entrusted with the charges of revenue secretary, local government and urban development secretary, water resources secretary, environment and forests secretary, urban planning secretary, estate/ housing secretary, and chief administrator. Mandip Singh Brar, Chandigarh’s new home secretary. (HT Photo)

It was also stated that IAS officer Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari has been relieved from his charges of special secretary home/ police / prisons. He will function as the special secretary to UT administrator in addition to his own duties.