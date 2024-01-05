Mani Majra has turned into a scrap city: Bansal

The promise to provide a 24 hours water supply to every house in Chandigarh has faded away with time, leaving the voters in crises who relied on those forgotten promises, said former Congress Union minister Pawan Bansal during a visit to Mani Majra, Chandigarh. HT Image

“The area of City Beautiful, Mani Majra, is currently facing both dirtiness and scarcity of water,” he added. During his visit, Bansal learned about the problems faced by the residents.

The former Union minister said residents complain of leaking sewage in the streets. While the promise was for 24 hours water supply, only about two hours of water supply is available during the day. Since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took charge in Chandigarh, not a single street or road has been built in this area. Even the area’s councillors have not focused on these fundamental issues. One of the city’s most beautiful parks, Shivalik Garden, is in a dilapidated state. Bansal also assessed a situation where neither drinking water nor toilet facilities were available.

The residents of Mani Majra informed Bansal about the condition of a bridge built over a drain near the Sheetal Mata Temple, through which sewage water flows and the administration has neglected this for many years.

The former Union minister criticised the BJP, stating that they have only played politics for votes without taking any concrete steps in the name of development in the city. This has worsened conditions, even neglecting the development works done during the Congress era. Bansal appealed to the UT administration to focus especially on the development works in Mani Majra so that the city dwellers can live comfortably.