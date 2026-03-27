Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday asserted that the Bhagwant Mann government is moving decisively to deliver a time-bound resolution of traders' grievances through a strict, accountable and transparent system. Mann govt moving decisively to deliver time-bound resolution of traders' grievances: Harpal Cheema

Cheema chaired a state-wide high-level review of the Punjab State Traders Commission here.

Reviewing 1,386 complaints and the progress of 256 meetings held across Punjab, the Finance, Planning and Excise and Taxation Minister underlined that the government has institutionalised a structured dialogue with the trading community, enforced strict SOP compliance, and activated a three-tier PSTC framework to ensure real-time, ground-level redressal of issues.

The meeting centred on thoroughly reviewing the master list of complaints, marking a decisive step toward resolving pending cases and actively noting new concerns raised by the business community, an official statement said.

Underscoring the ground-level impact of this framework, Cheema stated, "256 meetings have already been successfully conducted across the state.

"The primary objective of this structure is to facilitate a regular, structured, and mutually beneficial dialogue between the state administration and the trading fraternity.

By reinforcing this formal system, the Punjab government aims to provide a highly transparent and responsive platform for traders to voice their concerns," he said.

The meeting underscored the necessity of fixing clear administrative responsibilities at the district and sub-divisional levels for the proper management, documentation, and resolution of these issues.

Officials have been directed to ensure that all meeting records, photographs, and grievance resolutions are promptly uploaded onto the official government portal for public accountability.

During the meeting, Cheema emphasised the critical role of the PSTC's robust three-tier framework, which operates actively across the State, District, and Vidhan Sabha Constituency levels. Cheema, who is also Chairman of the PSTC, was accompanied by Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.

All Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners Police, Muncipal Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police joined the high-level virtual meeting, conducted through video conferencing from Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

They were accompanied by the Chairperson and Members of the Punjab State Traders Commission, as well as the respective chairmen of the District and Vidhan Sabha Constituency Traders Commissions, all of whom participated directly from their local Deputy Commissioner offices to guarantee the immediate, ground-level implementation of the government's directives, the statement said.

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