Mann inaugurates 51.74 cr ROB to ease traffic woes in Dinanagar

GURDASPUR : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge (ROB) on the Amritsar-Pathankot railway section near the Dinanagar railway station in Gurdaspur district. The ROB, constructed with an outlay of ₹51.74 crore, will streamline the traffic in Dinanagar.

The work on the 730-metre-long and 10.5-metre-wide ROB started in December 2019 and has been completed well in time, said a spokesperson of the state government.

“The railway overbridge has 0.75 m wide footpaths on both sides along with which service roads and highway lights have been provided on both sides. Adequate parking spaces have been provided under the bridge with paver tiles,” the spokesperson said.

The ROB will eliminate level crossing C-60 on Amritsar-Pathankot railway line. It will thus provide uninterrupted movement of traffic from border villages to Dinanagar city and further to NH-54. It will become a strategic route for the defence movement thereby acting as a catalyst for safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, the spokesperson said.

Attacks rivals for doing ‘nothing’ for border areas

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ROB, Mann attacked the opposition leaders who have been representing the border region for a long time now for doing “nothing” for the development of the area.

Mann was referring to Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Qadian, Pathankot and Sujanpur areas.

Though the leaders from these areas remained on pivotal positions, they never bothered about the development of the region and welfare of people, he said.

The leaders, who have been elected from here for long, have done nothing to give fillip to the development of the region, alleged Mann.

It is unfortunate that despite being at the helm of affairs for a considerably long time, these leaders just focused on their “own growth and development” rather than that of the region, alleged Mann.

Apparently targeting Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and his brother Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, who is with BJP, Mann said in this area, there is one house which has two flags of two different political parties because these leaders want that all the power should remain in their hands only.

Mann said his government closed 17 toll plazas after it came to power and it was leading to saving of ₹60 lakh per day for the commuters.

He said out of these toll plazas, 14 came up when a leader of this area was the PWD minister. Though Mann did not take any name, he was apparently referring to Qadian MLA Partap Bajwa, who was the PWD minister in the erstwhile Congress regime.

Such leaders had just done “lip service” to the people whereas his government delivered services to the people, said Mann.