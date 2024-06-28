Mann’s days as CM numbered after AAP’s poor show in Lok Sabha polls, say Opposition leaders

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted Bhagwant Mann for shifting to rented accommodation in Jalandhar before the bypoll claiming that his days as Punjab chief minister are numbered after AAP’s poor show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, who were in Jalandhar said CM Mann should start counting his days as CM as the AAP high command will replace him when Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case.

“(Bhagwant) Mann would come to Jalandhar for two days a week only if he remained the chief minister. AAP high command is hell-bent on removing him from the CM post,” Bajwa claimed, adding that AAP is staring at another electoral defeat in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, addressing the press conference, Jakhar said Mann should introspect on why his claims of 13-0 fell flat in the LS polls.

“As CM, he never met his MLAs and would not meet the people of Jalandhar. He will no longer remain the CM once Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail. He will be held accountable for the poor performance of the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Kejriwal must seek answers from Mann about his claims of a winning 13-0 in Punjab,” he said.

Jakhar said instead of analysing reasons for AAP’s defeat, Mann has restored to transferring 10,000 police personnel.

Jakhar added that instead of giving a new 10-point agenda to the people of Jalandhar, Mann should answer about the guarantees announced before the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll last year.

“The AAP should clarify what it has done to unearth bungling of ₹1,000 crore funds allocated to Jalandhar under smart city project and why no action has been taken to clear Warriana garbage dump,” Jakhar said.