Manohar Lal Khattar mocks Congress over delay in announcing candidates

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit out at the opposition Congress for their “delay” in announcing candidates for the 10 parliamentary seats of Haryana. Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit out at the opposition Congress for their “delay” in announcing candidates for the 10 parliamentary seats of the state. (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons in Hisar, Khattar said that the Congress delayed announcing their candidates as they fear a rift within the party.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The Congress party is scared that their leaders will oppose each other after the announcement of tickets. The Congress is divided in various groups and their leaders will work to defeat their rivals within the party in the general polls,” he added.

On being asked about reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party may change its candidates in Haryana, Khattar said the party will continue with the announced nominees and such rumours are being spread by the Congress.

“People of Haryana will vote to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third straight term. We will repeat the mandate of previous polls by securing victory on all 10 seats in Haryana. We have assigned duties to all MLAs and senior leaders and the party will work jointly to defeat the opposition Congress,” Khattar added.

The former CM said that the farmers’ issues have been resolved and urged them not to bar BJP and Jannayak Janta Party leaders’ from entring their villages.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to raise their voice but you can’t stop any leader from entering the village,” he added.

When reporters asked him about the absence of party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Hisar after the party denied him a ticket, Khattar said that in every family , some people get unhappy in a marriage function but other people convince them and the same will be implemented in Bishnoi’s case.