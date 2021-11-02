Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law files defamation suit against Kejriwal over Oct 29 remark
Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law files defamation suit against Kejriwal over Oct 29 remark

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law says Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on October 29 levelled unfounded charges of corruption against him
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law and Congress leader Jaijeet Singh Johal, alias Jojo on Monday filed a case of criminal defamation against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a Bathinda court.

Johal said during an address at a political programme in Bathinda on October 29, Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, levelled unfounded charges of corruption against him.

A case was filed in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Kapil Dev Singla under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter will now be heard on November 15.

Johal, who manages Manpreet’s political activities in the Bathinda Urban constituency that the minister represents in the Punjab assembly, said the allegations were politically motivated.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
