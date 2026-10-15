Many millers will now participate in paddy purchase: Kalyan

Amid farmers’ concerns regarding the absence of rice millers in the ongoing paddy procurement, particularly in Gharaunda, Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the grain market on Wednesday to review the purchase. He said that many millers have agreed to participate starting Thursday. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited the grain market on Wednesday to review the purchase. He said that many millers have agreed to participate starting Thursday. (HT Photo)

Kalyan, a local MLA, also spoke with farmers, commission agents, and market committee officials and checked the moisture content of paddy in the piles.

He was accompanied by deputy commissioner (DC) Anand Kumar Sharma and SDM Anubhav Mehta.

Speaking to reporters, Kalyan said the paddy procurement season is underway and there have been some difficulties recently.

“Procurement has been slightly delayed due to insufficient millers. However, today the government decided that rice millers who have delivered 80% of their rice can purchase paddy in the market. With this decision, many more millers will now be involved in the procurement process starting tomorrow,” he said.

Kalyan further said that the sudden weather change disrupts the system and increases farmers’ problems, but the administration supports them.

Speaking with HT, DC Sharma said that a total of 165 mills including 100 local ones, are currently participating in the procurement process in the district except Gharaunda.

“Now, four to five mills including some locals have also agreed to take part in the purchase process. I’m hopeful more will join in coming days, which will gradually improve the situation and help the farmers,” the DC said.

Shahbad SDM bans drying of paddy in rice mills

Kurukshetra’s Shahbad SDM Shambhu Rathi said that keeping in mind the sufficient space at the mandi and to prevent fake gate passes, drying of paddy in the rice mill has been stopped.

He clarified that there is no longer a shortage of space in the market, so farmers do not need to go to rice mills to dry their paddy. This step has been taken to maintain transparency and prevent fraud, he added.

The SDM stated that from Thursday, gate passes will no longer be issued for paddy transported in sacks on trolleys.