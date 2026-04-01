March-end rains bring down precipitation deficit in J&K

Moderate rains in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three days have brought down the deficit in precipitation to 34% from the earlier 45-50% this month, officials of J&K meteorological centre said. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) blocked due to a landslide after a heavy rainfall in the Mehar area, Ramban, on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

“The deficit in precipitation has now come down to around 34% which was earlier around 45-50% this month. Our normal precipitation in the month of March is around 153 mm,” said an official of MeT.

The Union Territory has witnessed widespread rains from the night of March 28 to the night of March 30 rejuvenating the water bodies and soil moisture.

The J&K and Ladakh witnessed 70.2 mm rains from March 1 to 25 which climbed to 100.7 mm on Tuesday after rains between March 28-31 in the Himalayan region.

The UTs recorded multiple bouts of light rains and snowfall in March substantially reducing the overall rainfall deficit in the Valley, especially after Kashmir witnessed very less snowfall and rainfall in the month of February.

“The deficit in precipitation in the month of February was recorded at 89% while it was 23% in January,” the official said.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded 88.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 115.0 mm, marking a 23% deficit, while the winter capital Jammu witnessed a sharper shortfall of 43%, receiving 52.4 mm against 92.3 mm.

“The situation was more concerning in Kulgam (-61%) and Shopian (-74%), where rainfall was drastically lower than expected for this time of year,” he said.

In the Jammu division, Kathua (-62%), Udhampur (-51%), Doda (-52%), Ramban (-38%), Kishtwar (-37%), and Reasi (-36%) also recorded significant deficits, reflecting a broader pattern of suppressed precipitation across the region.

“However, not all districts followed the same trend. Poonch emerged as the wettest district, recording 207.3 mm rainfall, which is 26% above normal,” Arif said.

He said that many of the weather systems in March were either fast-moving, moisture-deficient, or lacked proper alignment with local atmospheric conditions, limiting their rainfall potential.

“As the region transitions into April, the rainfall deficit in March may have implications for soil moisture, agriculture, and water availability, particularly in areas that witnessed large shortfalls,” he said.

For the past two consecutive years, Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Himalayan Valley, has witnessed largely dry winters with the amount of snowfall or rain not even crossing the half-way mark of the normal, the IMD data shared by the government in J&K Assembly in mid-February said.

During October 2024-February 2025, Jammu and Kashmir received 50.11% less precipitation than normal. In the immediately following season October 2025- February 2026, precipitation further remained depressed reflecting an even higher deficit of 54.33%, the data shared in mid-February said.

The weather in J&K is expected to remain erratic for the next 10 days with more bouts of rainfall in April.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad shared an update informing that April 1-2 was expected to witness a brief spell of light rain and snowfall at few places towards late afternoons.

April 3-4 will also be cloudy with a spell of light rain and snowfall at many places with thunder gusty winds.

“There is a possibility of thunder and gusty winds (30-40 Kmph) at a few places towards late afternoon hours during March 31 and April 3,4,” he said.

There are also chances of landslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places.

“Farmers are advised to resume farm operations from March 31 to April 2,” he said.

While a major weather system may hit the region on April 8. “On April 8-10, fresh spells of light to moderate rain/snow (higher reaches) are expected at many places,” he said.

Students evacuated

At-least 29 students of a girls’ school were evacuated by army and police after localised flooding of the premises of the school following overnight rains in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that the premises of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Watergam in Sopore, Baramulla was flooded owing to overflowing of nearby nallah.

“Early morning army and police personnel swung into action and rescued the 29 girl students studying in the school,” said a police official of Sopore.

The official said that the school is situated near a water body and it was overflowing owing to the torrential rains during the night. “For the night they were safe but when the water entered the premises, the rescue team went into action by the morning. All the girls are safe,” the official said.