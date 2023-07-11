Ludhiana: Victim’s husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

A married woman died under mysterious circumstances at Sudhar village on Monday. The parents of the woman accused her husband of killing her. The police have registered a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC against the husband and in-laws of the woman. The victim was married to the accused four years ago. (iStock)

The parents also alleged that on Sunday night the accused had a fight with her, and he called them to take her along.

The victim was married to the accused four years ago. He earlier ran a mobile phone shop. Later, he was arrested by the police for drug peddling.

The father of the victim said that soon after marriage, the accused and his family had started harassing his daughter for dowry. They were forcing her to bring a scooter. They gave him some money in three instalments to buy a scooter. When the accused was arrested for drug peddling for the first time, he had arranged money to get his bail. This time also the accused was asking for ₹50,000 for his bail, however, he could not arrange the money.

The complainant added that the accused came out on bail a few days ago. After some time, his daughter made a call to him stating that the accused is harassing her for dowry. He said that he was supposed to visit them on Tuesday, however, on Monday at 8.15 pm he received a call from the accused who stated that his daughter was unwell and she was admitted to a private hospital. When he reached hospital, his daughter was dead.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dakha, Jasbinder Singh said the Sudhar Police lodged a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.