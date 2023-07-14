Martyrs Day: Omar ‘denied’ escort vehicles, Mehbooba under ‘house arrest’

On “Martyrs Day” while former J&K chief minister and the People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was allgedly put under house arrest, another former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had to walk to his office after he was denied security by the police. Former J&K chief minister and J&K National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on his way to party headquarters for a special prayers meet organised to pay homage to 22 Kashmiri people who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler in 1931, in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI)

Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay homage to 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja’s troops in 1931.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was planning to visit martyrs’ graveyard in the old city and Omar Abdullah had to address an event organised by the National Conference workers at party headquarters in Nawai-e-Subh complex. Omar Abdullah also claimed that many NC leaders and former ministers were not allowed by the police to take part in the event.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wasn’t allowed to leave her house at Khimber on the city outskirts as the police had closed the main entrance. “I’m under house arrest for wanting to visit martyr’s graveyard on Thursday. This is being done at a time when the Centre claims of normalcy in the SC to justify an act of betrayal- the illegal abrogation of Article 370. BJP’s own heroes Vir Sarvarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukheriji ,Gowalkar and Godse, who spread hatred and divison, can’t be forced on us. For us, those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won’t allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On the occasion of Martyrs Day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti, while posting a video on her Twitter showing the main gate of her house locked by the police.

Later, in another video, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti could be seen posing questions to a police officer why they aren’t allowed to leave the house. However, the police officer didn’t answer any of her questons.

Omar Abdullah said the police refused escort vehicles to him. “Dear @JmuKmrPolice don’t think that refusing to give me my escort vehicles and ITBP cover will stop me. I’ll walk to where I have to get to and that’s exactly what I’m doing now,” he tweeted.

Later in another tweet, he said many senior NC leaders were stopped in their homes.

“Now that I’ve got to the office and will go ahead with my programme you will send everything. The fact is @JmuKmrPolice has stopped a lot of my senior colleagues from coming to the @JKNC_ office by adopting the same tactics of stopping them in their homes.”

Later Omar told reporters that all his security vehicles were stopped as they wanted I shouldn’t reach the office to attend an event to pay homage to martyrs of July 13, 1931. “This time will also pass, the government change and the new one would undo all the things which this government has done,” said Omar on cancellation of July 13 holiday by the UT administration. Omar Abdullah said situation isn’t normal in J&K. “I will consider situation normal when the J&K Lt Governor will travel from Raj Bhawan to airport without stopping the traffic.”