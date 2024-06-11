Masked robbers target bank in Khanna village, decamp with 15 lakh in under 3 minutes

At least three masked robbers targeted a branch of Punjab and Sind Bank in Khanna’s Bagli Kalan village and decamped over ₹15 lakh in under three minutes. Police at the branch of Punjab and Sind Bank in Khanna’s Bagli Kalan village after the robbery on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

When the bank’s guard resisted, the accused threatened him and fired shots towards the floor. Officials said that the robbers held the staff and a customer captive at gunpoint and robbed ₹15.92 lakhs. A cash van had dropped ₹20 lakh at the bank hours before the robbery.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

While escaping, the robbers snatched a rifle from the security guard, which the security guard found at a short distance while chasing the robbers.

The guard also fired shots at the accused after picking up the rifle, but the latter managed to escape towards Beeja Road on a bike.

The accused were captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the bank. On being informed, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP), along with other officials, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspect that the robbers executed the crime following a recce and had an idea about the number of employees at the bank.

According to the footage from CCTV cameras, the masked robbers entered the branch at 2.33 pm and fled around 2.36 pm.

The security guard said three masked men barged in the bank while following a customer. The accused covered their faces with a piece of cloth and he had asked them to remove the mask, the guard added.

He said the accused flashed guns and threatened him to stay silent. He added that one of the robbers brandished a pistol while two others held the staff captive at gunpoint as they executed the crime.

The guard said that the robbers snatched his rifle while fleeing, which they dropped outside the branch. He chased the accused and opened fire after picking up his rifle, but they escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, locals gathered and informed the police.

The guard added that the robbers were conversing in Punjabi.

According to the staff, they do not generally have such an amount at the bank and had arranged the cash following demands by some customers.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. The police scanned the footage from a trail of CCTV cameras but the registration number of the bike used by robbers to flee was not readable. It is suspected that the robbers tempered with the number plate of the vehicle before executing the crime.

The SSP added that they have alerted the police of surrounding districts as well and a case was registered against unidentified robbers.