Massive fire at Jalandhar tyre factory, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at a tyre factory in the Jalandhar industrial focal point area on Monday morning. Smoke billowing from the tyre factory as fire tenders try to control the blaze in Jalandhar’s industrial focal point area on Monday. (HT Photo)

No loss of life was reported but the scale of the blaze could be gauged from the fact that it took fire brigade personnel more than five hours to control the situation.

Police said the fire was sparked off by a short circuit in the factory that also stored rubber raw material in the Gadaipur area of Jalandhar. The fire department received information about the incident at 4.25am.

“On receiving the information, 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot from five fire stations,” an official of Jalandhar fire services department said.

Rubber goods worth lakhs were gutted in the incident.

The adjoining factory was also damaged due to blaze which were hovered over all around in the focal point.