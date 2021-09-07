Massive landslide blocks Shimla-Kinnaur highway

A massive landslide blocked the Shimla-Kinnaur highway (national highway five), which connects the mainland with strategic regions along the Chinese border, near Jeori in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district on Monday.

A 100-m stretch of the highway was damaged in the landslide. However, no loss of life was reported. Rampur sub-divisional magistrate Yadvinder Paul said a portion of the hill crumbled around 9:30am. “Police personnel had already been deployed on both sides of the spot after the rockfall began around two days ago,” he said.

The National Highway Authority Of India and Public Works Department has pressed men and machinery to clear the road of boulders and debris.

Meanwhile, another landslide near Katgaon in Kinnaur district has blocked the Wangtu-Kafnu Link Road. A 40m stretch has caved in causing traffic jam on the road connecting Katgaon to Wangtu and Bhabanagar.

This is the third landslide reported in Kinnaur district this season. In July, nine tourist had been killed after shooting stones propelled their vehicle into a deep gorge near Batseri village. Twenty-eight passangers of an HRTC bus were buried under a landslide near Negulaseri last month .

This year, the state has suffered a loss of around ₹950 crores due to landslides, while around 350 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state.

Yellow alert till September 10

Meanwhile, the Shimla centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightening across Himachal Pradesh till September 10, except districts of Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

There is possibility of water accumulation in low lying areas and landslides in hills, said director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul.

People have been advised to not to venture near water bodies and check travel advisory before starting their trip to hills.

In last 24 hours, parts of the state have received moderate rainfall. Dharamshala was the wettest place recording 23.8mm of rainfall, Nalagarh 23.6mm and Bilaspur 17mm.