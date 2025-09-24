Massive protest in Leh turns violent, BJP office attacked

Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youngsters turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown in Leh town of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Police controlling the violence during a protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday. (ANI video grab)

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.

The protesters torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh, an official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to restore order.