Mastermind behind robbing factory owner of 2 lakh in Panchkula, arrested

The Panchkula district police have arrested Goldy, a 36-year-old habitual offender from Kheri village, believed to be the mastermind behind the attack and robbery of a factory owner in April this year. The accused and the seized firearms in the custody of Panchkula police. (Sant Arora)

Goldy was nabbed on July 19 by a detective staff team led by sub-inspector Mandeep Singh from Sarkarpur village in the Raipur Rani area, following a tip-off.

The incident occurred on April 1, when Manish, a factory owner from Manak Tabra village, was en route to his factory.

According to police, Goldy and his accomplices intercepted Manish’s vehicle, smashed its windows and assaulted him using an iron rod and a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him with a severely injured hand. The attackers then looted ₹2 lakh from the victim and fled.

Goldy had been absconding since the incident.

“He is a known criminal with nearly 30 serious cases against him, including attempted murder, robbery, illegal mining, assault, and violations under the Arms Act,” said the SI. “We have recovered a country-made pistol, a katta (small firearm), and three live cartridges from his possession.”

“Goldy has been sent to police remand for four days on July 20. We are probing his involvement in the supply of illegal weapons, potential arms trafficking and his links with other criminal networks,” Singh said.

A case had been registered at Raipur Rani police station under multiple serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 109(1), 117(2), 191(3), 115, 118(1), 190, 324(5), 351(2), and 126.

Earlier, police arrested four other accused in connection with the case. All four hail from the Raipur Rani area.