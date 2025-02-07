Matter of great shame: Punjab CM on US cuffing, shackling deportees

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday stated that handcuffing and shackling the deportees sent to India from the US was a matter of “great shame” for the country. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI file)

Taking to X to vent his ire at the treatment meted out to them, Mann termed the US action as “regrettable”. He also slammed the Haryana government for taking the returnees hailing from the state in prisoner vans from Amritsar, where they landed in a US military plane. “What US has done is regrettable. Sending our citizens back in handcuffs and chains is a matter of great shame for our country. Instead of applying balm on the wounds of Indians deported from America, who are mentally and financially broken, Modi’s Haryana government took them in prisoner vans, which was equivalent to rubbing salt on their wounds,” he posted on X.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states, including Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, landed in Amritsar on Wednesday.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, in a statement, said treating them (illegal immigrants) like criminals not only tarnished the image of the country but also left the individuals humiliated.

“The way they were handcuffed and deported, as if they were hardcore criminals, is extremely sad and condemnable. Immigration is a global phenomenon, and people often migrate in search of better opportunities,” he said.

The AAP sought a reply from the central government in Parliament and demanded immediate action to address the concerns of the affected individuals, he said, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter.

MP’s appeal to PM

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney requested PM Modi to take up the issue of deportation of illegal immigrants belonging to India with President Donald Trump during his visit next week to USA. Sahney stated that as per media reports, there were around 7.25 lakh illegal immigrants from India in the US, with 17,940 facing final removal orders. With the arrival of the first batch of 104 deportees, there was deep concern about their future, he added. Sahney also demanded strict action against unauthorised immigration agents who exploit innocent individuals by sending them abroad without valid visas or work permits. “All deputy commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) should identify and take immediate legal action against these fraudulent agents,” he added.