Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the ‘Da Vinci Xi’, a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal.
Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
Dr Seema Wadhwa, associate director of gynaecology, said, “Robotic Surgery allows surgeons to access areas which are difficult to reach with precision and large magnification. In robotic surgery, small incisions are made instead of large ones, which is therefore less invasive than traditional surgeries.”
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.
Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July
Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July. As per data provided by the civil surgeon's office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .
1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.
Chandigarh: PNB duped of ₹3.5 crore by Ferozepur-based firm
Four members of a family who are the owners of a Ferozepur-based company have been booked for cheating Punjab National Bank of ₹3.5 crore. The bank said they have also not paid their dues since July 1, 2019. A cheating case has been registered. Meanwhile, Kumar's has been booked for defrauding Punjab National Bank of ₹50 lakh. The FIR has been lodged based on Kumar's complaint.
