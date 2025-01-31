May start fast like Dallewal to get works done in Ambala Cantt: Anil Vij

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that he has been elected seven times by the residents of the Ambala Cantt constituency, and he could start an agitation to get their works done. Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that he has been elected seven times by the residents of the Ambala Cantt constituency, and he could start an agitation to get their works done. (HT File)

He added that if required, he may sit on a fast unto death like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Upset over the alleged non-compliance of his orders at the meetings of grievance committees, Vij said that he also discontinued his ‘janata darbar’ in Ambala for the same reason.

The statement by Vij, known for speaking his mind, is likely to cause embarrassment for the Nayab Saini-led state government as the minister has also hinted towards not attending the meetings of grievance committees.

Vij, the minister for transport and energy, was scheduled to chair the meeting of grievance committee in Sirsa on Friday after two months. He is also in-charge of a similar committee in Kaithal.

Speaking to the media at his tea point in the morning, Vij said, “I’ve stopped chairing my janata darbar at Ambala and might also not attend the meetings of grievance committees as our orders are not followed. Officials are not doing our work.”

“I don’t have to do anything with the rest of the state, but the people of Ambala Cantonment have elected me as an MLA seven times. To get their works done, I may start an agitation and if required, I may also sit on a fast-unto-death like Dallewal,” he told the reporters.

Earlier, Vij, the senior-most minister in the government, had even asked his party’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli, who is an accused in a gangrape case, to step down till proved innocent.

Vij said Mohan Lal’s resignation as the state BJP head would help in maintaining party’s sanctity.

Since taking charge as minister in the Saini-government, Vij started hearing complaints at the PWD rest house every Monday, only for the residents of his constituency.

Earlier, Vij, who then held the charge of Home and health ministries, used to hear complaints from the whole state and was popular among the public for taking “action on the spot.”