May start own channel or invite bids for Gurbani telecast rights: SGPC

After the Punjab cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act-1925 to ensure “free telecast rights” of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said they would either launch their own channel or float tenders for Gurbani telecast rights after the agreement with G-Next Media (PTC Channel) expires next month. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

While addressing a press conference here, he said, “Bhagwant Mann wants to please his masters in Delhi by giving a political colour to religious affairs of Sikhs. Mann should rather focus on development of the state.”

Talking about the telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, the SGPC president said worldwide telecast of Gurbani is already being done and the Sangat (community) in the country and abroad is satisfied with it.

“We are not charging the community for the telecast. After the rights of Gurbani broadcast with G-Next Media (PTC channel) expire by July-end, the SGPC sub-committee will take a call on either launching its own channel or float tenders for Gurbani telecast rights,” he said.

He asked the Punjab CM that instead of misleading the community, he should pay attention to maintenance and cleanliness of roads and surroundings of the Golden Temple and increase facilities for the devotees, which is the actual duty of the government.

Dhami said Aam Aadmi Party-led state government is directly interfering into religious affairs of Sikhs for its political interests and is taking the matter of Gurbani telecast without it being under its jurisdiction.

He said earlier too, a petition was filed against the SGPC by an organisation — Guru Nanak Dev Universal Brotherhood Society — in the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the issue of Gurbani telecast, which was dismissed by the honourable court considering the SGPC as a competent organisation.

The SGPC president said the Sikh community would never tolerate such interference into religious affairs. He also thanked leaders who spoke against the government move.