MBBS admission row: LoP Sharma meets Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti

Amid the ongoing controversy over allocation of MBBS seats at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, leader of the Opposition in legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma on Monday met core group members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti and put forth BJP’s stand. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma (File)

“Sharma presented the BJP’s official stance on this sensitive matter and provided detailed answers to the sharp and pertinent questions raised by the committee samiti members,” said an official spokesperson.

Admission to 46 students of Muslim community out of a total of 50 in the first batch of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College has sparked a major controversy in Jammu with locals and Hindu organisations demanding that the admission be confined to Hindu students alone on the grounds that college was largely made and being run out of donations of Hindu devotees to the cave shrine.

Sharma informed the committee that BJP MLAs have already met with the LG of Jammu and Kashmir regarding this matter. “Additionally, he mentioned that a party delegation met with the BJP national president and Union health minister, JP Nadda, along with other top leadership in Delhi,” said the spokesperson.

“Through these meetings, the BJP has fully apprised the central leadership of the sentiments and demands of the people of Jammu,” Sharma told committee members.

Sharma emphasised that the BJP thoroughly understands the gravity of the situation and was playing an active role regarding the issue. He assured the committee that all BJP MLAs were in constant touch with the central leadership and top officials.

Sharma promised to personally place the suggestions and directions provided by the Sangharsh Samiti before the party high command to ensure a high-level, just, and speedy resolution. The LoP clarified that the BJP would fully support any unanimous and public-interest decision taken in the future.

Colonel (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, convener of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, expressed satisfaction with the facts and the BJP’s stance presented by Sunil Sharma.

He stated that the committee’s sole objective was to find a logical and swift solution to this issue to protect the interests of Sanatan Dharma.

During this session, Colonel Mankotia announced that the committee would soon meet with leaders of other political parties in Jammu. He clarified that the committee aims to understand their views to see whether they stand with the interests of Jammu and the public in this struggle. He reiterated that the primary goal was a prompt resolution.