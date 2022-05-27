MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation (MC) conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. The drive was also conducted in the old vegetable market, Rahon road and area near Vishwakarma chowk. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days. FIRs will be registered against the regular offenders, he added.
Other Brief
Dist logs 3 fresh Covid cases
-
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
-
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
-
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
-
2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, organised a mega job fair on Friday. Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant. Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: SAD chief forms panel to zero in on nominee
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday set up a five-member coordination panel to talk to Panthic and “pro-Punjab” political parties and evolve a consensus for a united fight against “anti-Panth, anti-Punjab and Delhi-centric forces” in the forthcoming parliamentary bypoll in Sangrur due next month. The members of the coordination committee are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Malooka, Iqbal Singh Jhundaan and Virsa Singh Valtoha.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics