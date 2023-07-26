Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC razes 8 illegal structures in city

MC razes 8 illegal structures in city

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 26, 2023 09:16 PM IST

The municipal corporation demolished 8 illegal structures, including an under-construction colony and shops, in different areas of the city.

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished eight illegal under-construction structures in different areas of the city, on Wednesday, including an under-construction colony on Barewal road.

HT Image
HT Image

The demolition drives were organised in the areas under Zone A and D of MC. These illegal constructions include five shops near Karabara chowk and two commercial halls near Karabara chowk and Circular road. Action was taken against these illegal buildings as the owners were taking up construction works without getting the building plan approved from MC.

The officials further stated that during the drive an illegally under-construction colony on Barewal road and it’s the illegal sewer connection were razed. The colony was being constructed on agricultural land.

The civic body teams also took action against an encroachment done by a building owner on a road portion in the south city area. Pavement constructed on the road portion was demolished.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the concerned officials have been directed to take stern action against illegal constructions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out