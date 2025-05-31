MC inspector arrested in corruption case against Jalandhar Central MLA

The vigilance bureau has arrested a woman inspector of the municipal corporation for her alleged involvement in the corruption and extortion racket in which AAP’s Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was recently taken into custody. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur, who was allegedly handed over a hefty bribe amount, on the MLA’s directions, to clear alleged anomalies in a complainant’s bakery building. (HT File)

She was presented in the local court on Friday and sent to two-day vigilance remand.

Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation. As per the vigilance bureau, Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, serve them violation notices, and then ask for bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

The MLA’s son Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja have also been named as co-accused in the FIR.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

Officials also allegedly recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.