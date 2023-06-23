Ludhiana MC urges residents to use mSeva for swift grievance redressal

Municipal corporation has appealed to the residents to use the mSeva-Punjab application to register their grievances, including those related to birth and death certificates, garbage littering, open-defecation, stray animals and other issues. As per officials, civic body has resolved over 12,000 complaints which were submitted by residents through mSeva. (HT File Photo)

Through mSeva, residents can submit online complaints by visiting mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in and submit online complaints through the WhatsApp chatbot, officials said.

The added that residents can give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message to 87509-75975 to reach the chatbot and follow the instructions to submit the complaint. They can also download the mobile application, mSeva-Punjab. Complainants can also track the status of their complaints online.

For registering complaints on the website or the app, residents have to register themselves by submitting details, including mobile number, name and city. They can then access the complaints tab.

Once the complaint is submitted, it reaches the grievance redressal officer (GRO), who further assigns the complaint to the officials concerned.

A message is sent to the complainant on the registered mobile number, along with the links which can be used track the complaint’s status.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that strict directions have been issued to officials for speedy redressal of any complaints. Residents should use mSeva to submit online complaints. Senior officials have been monitoring the status of complaints and ensuring that they are resolved at the earliest.

