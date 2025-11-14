MDU suspends asst registrar, fires 2 supervisors for forcing women workers to prove menstruation

Two weeks after the Rohtak police registered a case against three employees of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) — an assistant registrar and two sanitation supervisors — for allegedly compelling three women sanitation workers to photograph their sanitary pads to prove they were menstruating ahead of Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s scheduled visit, the university has taken disciplinary action. The university administration has terminated the services of both contractual supervisors and suspended assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Wednesday the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a plea in the apex court over allegations that female sanitation workers at the Maharashi Dayanand University, Haryana, were asked to prove that they were menstruating. The plea has sought directions to the Centre and Haryana to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged incident.

A senior university official, requesting anonymity, confirmed, “Both sanitation supervisors have been dismissed from service, and assistant registrar Shyam Sundar has been suspended pending further inquiry.”

The case was registered on October 30 at PGIMS police station under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 79 (intent to insult the modesty of a woman), 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, two days after the women workers filed their complaint. The accused have been identified as assistant registrar Shyam Sundar and sanitation supervisors Vinod Hooda and Vitender Kumar.

PGIMS station house officer (SHO) Roshan Lal said, “A special investigation team headed by DSP Ravi Khundia is investigating the matter. We are still awaiting the university’s internal committee report.”

The issue came to light after the three sanitation workers submitted a written complaint to MDU registrar Krishan Kant, alleging harassment by the supervisors. “We were cleaning the sports complex when they told us to hurry up. We said we were unwell due to our periods, but they demanded that we click photos of our sanitary pads to prove it,” said one of the complainants, who has been working at MDU for 11 years.

“They even asked two other women to take the pictures, but they refused. The supervisors kept abusing and pressuring us until we went to the washroom and clicked the photos,” she added, claiming that the supervisors said they were following instructions from assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. The assistant registrar has denied giving any such directions.

Sources said that the university’s internal committee found lapses in the conduct of both the supervisors and the assistant registrar in their treatment of the women sanitation workers.