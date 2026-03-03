Meat, booze ban notification yet to be issued: Punjab to HC on holy city tag for Anandpur Sahib

The Punjab government has told the high court that notification banning sale of liquor and meat in Anandpur Sahib is yet to be issued. The Virasat-e-Khalsa Complex in Anandpur Sahib

In response to a petition by some local traders, the Punjab government counsel informed the court that the administrative secretary concerned has already been directed to issue imposition of the restriction. However, the restriction is yet to be imposed by issuing a notification.

It was further stated that till the restrictions are imposed by the administrative secretary of the concerned department, the petitioner traders are not to be stopped from selling of any products on which restriction is sought to be imposed. “…in case any police official harasses the petitioners and the petitioners file a representation, the same will be decided in a time-bound manner by the authorities concerned so as to redress the grievance of the petitioners,” the counsel had undertaken before the court.

In November last year, the Punjab government decided to grant holy city status to Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib. The sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants is to be prohibited in these cities, as per the announcement.

The petitioners, small traders engaged in the sale of meat and meat products in Anandpur Sahib, had approached the high court challenging the government’s December 15 notification declaring Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as “holy cities” and proposing a ban on liquor, meat and meat products.

The proposed ban adversely affects their fundamental right to livelihood guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India, they had argued adding that the notification regarding implementation of the ban is yet to the issued but still, the police officials are objecting to the sale of these products despite the fact that no restriction has been notified so far.

The court taking note of the government counsel statement that the petition is premature and directed that in case, any representation is filed by the petitioners, the same will be decided by the authorities within four weeks from the date of receipt.