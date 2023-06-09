Illegal dispensing of narcotics: Medical practitioner booked

After carrying out a detailed inquiry into the complaint of illegal dispensing of 1.47 lakh burenorphine naxolene narcotic tablets, the Jalandhar rural police booked a medical practitioner of Nakodar-based Sehaj drug de-addiction centre and hospital. A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other sections, including 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 201 (tampering of evidence) and 381 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

On March 28, the deputy commissioner office received a complaint through the CM complaint portal, following which then deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh constituted an inquiry committee under the deputy medical commissioner.

In an inquiry report submitted by the inquiry committee, it has been found that there is no proof of return of 1.44 lakh of narcotic tablets named ‘Addnok’ to Rusan Pharma Limited, difference of 1,000 such tablets in the stock register, 1,000 tablets of buprenorphine tablets ‘Buprisan-N’ missing and 96 other narcotics tablets missing from the centre record.

The committee also found that on checking of records of the centre, it has been found that there are suspected signatures on 102 files which don’t appear to be of the same person to whom the tablets were issued. Moreover, there are no signatures on 154 files created for ‘non-opioid users’.

The FIR stated that it is prima facie evident that there is illegal and unauthorised dispensing of tablets from the centre and there is manipulation and forgery of signature in files, which amounts to violation of provisions of the NDPS Act. The district health department has also written to its state headquarters to cancel the licence of the centre.

One of the officials said the former DC had also written to the health director for freezing of the credential of centre’s portal till inquiry was completed but the centre continued to operate under patronage of influential people.