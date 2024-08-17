Medical profs can’t be given non-teaching posts for over 3 years: Punjab govt

Medical professors cannot be given non-teaching positions for more than three years, the Punjab department of medical education has stated. The move comes after it was discovered that some medical professors – mostly from Government Medical Colleges in Patiala and Amritsar --had been working on non-teaching positions for over five years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the order issued on August 14, a copy of which is with HT, the department has also prohibited senior residents from being given non-teaching positions.

The move comes after it was discovered that some medical professors – mostly from Government Medical Colleges in Patiala and Amritsar --had been working on non-teaching positions for over five years.

These professors had been posted as nodal officers at Director of Research and Medical Education (DRME) office in Mohali and received multiple promotions on the basis of mere clerical work, which is in clear violation of the Punjab Medical Education Service (PMES) Group A 2016 Rules. The rules state that teaching experience is mandatory for promotions.

Dr Iqbal Singh, assistant professor at Government Medical College, Patiala, revealed, “Many of these nodal officers have been working at the DRME office for over a decade. Surprisingly, one of the nodal officers got two teaching promotions while doing clerical work there. The government should demote such professors and promote deserving people in their place.”

In another instance, a senior resident of the paediatrics department of Government Medical College, Patiala, was promoted as associate professor while remaining a nodal officer at DRME.

In wake of the findings, the joint Director of Research and Medical Education has also been replaced.

The erring medical professors, meanwhile, have been directed to report back to their respective departments immediately. The new nodal officers appointed in their place have been asked to mark their attendance three days a week at their respective departments.