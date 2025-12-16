Meghalaya minister assures full support to Shillong Sikhs

Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai has assured full support to the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane here after acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj sought the state government’s support to safeguard the rights of the community as long-time residents of the state. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj being felicitated during his visit to Shillong. (HT Photo)

Shullai gave the assurance during a meeting at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar here, where Giani Gargaj was also present. He is on a visit to the Meghalaya capital in connection with religious programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“I can assure you that the government stands with the Sikh community here,” Shullai said.

Earlier, the acting jathedar participated in a ‘nagar kirtan’ organised from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Laitumkhrah, which culminated at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, followed by a Gurmat Samagam attended by a large number of devotees from across Meghalaya, Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Addressing the congregation, Giani Gargaj recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to protect religious freedom and stand against oppression.

Referring to concerns over Punjabi Lane, the jathedar said any move that results in the displacement of Sikh families who have been residing in Shillong for nearly two centuries would be unjust.

He asserted that Akal Takht and Sikhs across the world stand firmly with the community in Shillong.