Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meghalaya minister assures full support to Shillong Sikhs

ByPress Trust of India, Shillong
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 05:46 am IST

acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj is on a visit to the Meghalaya capital in connection with religious programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai has assured full support to the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane here after acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj sought the state government’s support to safeguard the rights of the community as long-time residents of the state.

Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj being felicitated during his visit to Shillong. (HT Photo)
Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj being felicitated during his visit to Shillong. (HT Photo)

Shullai gave the assurance during a meeting at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar here, where Giani Gargaj was also present. He is on a visit to the Meghalaya capital in connection with religious programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“I can assure you that the government stands with the Sikh community here,” Shullai said.

Earlier, the acting jathedar participated in a ‘nagar kirtan’ organised from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Laitumkhrah, which culminated at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, followed by a Gurmat Samagam attended by a large number of devotees from across Meghalaya, Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Addressing the congregation, Giani Gargaj recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to protect religious freedom and stand against oppression.

Referring to concerns over Punjabi Lane, the jathedar said any move that results in the displacement of Sikh families who have been residing in Shillong for nearly two centuries would be unjust.

He asserted that Akal Takht and Sikhs across the world stand firmly with the community in Shillong.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Meghalaya minister assures full support to Shillong Sikhs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai assured the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane of government support to protect their rights during a meeting at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, attended by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. The jathedar emphasized the importance of safeguarding long-standing Sikh families in Shillong, commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of religious freedom during his visit.