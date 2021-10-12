Mehbooba: Central agencies targeting Aryan due to surname Khan

Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has come out in support of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and termed his detention a “travesty of justice”.

Mehbooba said that central agencies are after him because of his surname Khan. “It’s a travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of the BJP’s core vote bank,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

She is the first mainstream leader from J&K who has reacted on the arrest of Aryan Khan whose custody has been extended.

Calls for united struggle to seek restoration of Article 370

The PDP chief also called for a united struggle to seek the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue to end the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir and said her voice is “weak” and she cannot do it alone.

Mehbooba, who is on a five-day tour of the Chenab valley region, was addressing a party convention at Dak Banglow in Kishtwar, where she was accorded a warm welcome by the party activists and supporters.

“I am confident that we will get back Article 370 with interest and also ensure the resolution of the Kashmir issue to end bloodshed in the region. However, I cannot do it single-handedly as my voice is weak and you need to lend your voice to support me,” she told the well-attended gathering.