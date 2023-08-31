News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir’s pain won’t go away till Pandits return: Mehbooba

Kashmir’s pain won’t go away till Pandits return: Mehbooba

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Aug 31, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The former chief minister advocated for the return of Kashmiri migrant Pandits and said that the “Painful situation” will dissipate after that

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday visited the ancient Thajiwara temple and met Kashmiri Pandits in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Mufti extended her wishes to Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of their annual hawan to mark Raksha Bandhan at the temple in Bijbehara (HT Photo)
Mufti extended her wishes to Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of their annual hawan to mark Raksha Bandhan at the temple in Bijbehara.

“Despite being a Muslim-majority state, Kashmir has long been celebrated for its co-existence and shared heritage. The visit by Mufti underlined this spirit of inclusivity as she expressed her admiration for the Kashmiri Pandit community’s rituals and customs. This move comes at a time when divisive narratives threaten to fracture unity across the nation,” her party said in a statement.

“The event serves as a reminder of the unique position Kashmir holds in the broader Indian narrative. While the nation grapples with communal divisions, the region continues to uphold the spirit of togetherness, drawing strength from its shared heritage,” it said.

Talking to reporters, Mufti said, “Kashmiri Pandit brothers, sisters and children, who had to leave their homes, that loss can’t be fulfilled till they return to their homes and live their lives with us. Till that time our valley is incomplete.”

Quoting her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she said that we have failed to secure the minority in the valley.

“I prayed for the day when Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims live together again,” she said.

