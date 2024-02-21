 Mehbooba reminds Sinha of inquiry into ‘Poonch custodial killings’ - Hindustan Times
Mehbooba reminds Sinha of inquiry into 'Poonch custodial killings'

Mehbooba reminds Sinha of inquiry into ‘Poonch custodial killings’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 21, 2024 08:56 AM IST

In December, three civilians were allegedly tortured to death at an army camp after being rounded up for questioning following a terrorist ambush on a convoy that left four soldiers dead and three injured

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has reminded lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha about inquiry promised by the Centre to families of the victims of “custodial killings” in Topa Peer village of Poonch district.

Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

In December, three civilians were allegedly tortured to death at an army camp after being rounded up for questioning following a terrorist ambush on a convoy that left four soldiers dead and three injured.

At least nine civilians were picked up by the army on December 22 .

Its been two months yet an enquiry promised by GOI to families of Topi peer torture victims remains to be initiated. Even basic compensatory steps - cash relief, government jobs & plots haven’t been fulfilled. Those accused & identified by witnesses are roaming scot free working at the same positions in the area. Should one assume that the high profile visit of Army officers was just a hogwash? Request @manojsinha_ ji to take action,” Mehbooba posted on nicro-blogging platform “X”.

Soon after the incident, army had ordered court of inquiry and shifted three officers, a brigadier, a colonel and a lieutenant colonel, from Poonch.

