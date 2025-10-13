Mehbooba slams BJP govt for ‘embracing’ Taliban

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the BJP-led central government’s ‘contradictory’ policy of ‘embracing Taliban’ while allegedly ignoring the ‘systematic marginalisation’ of India’s own Muslims. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the BJP-led central government’s ‘contradictory’ policy of ‘embracing Taliban’ while allegedly ignoring the ‘systematic marginalisation’ of India’s own Muslims. (AP File)

Mufti was reacting to the visit of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi.

“In the name of ‘love jihad,’ ‘land jihad,’ ‘vote jihad’ and ‘cow jihad’ the BJP has repeatedly targeted its own Muslim population propagating narratives that demonise them. At the same time India, the mother of democracy, under the BJP has decided to embrace Taliban as the harbinger of jihad,” Mufti said on X.

On a six-day visit to India since Thursday, Muttaqi held high-level talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the Afghanistan embassy followed by a press conference while also visiting the Islamic Seminary Deoband.

Mufti said that the government has chosen to extend all kinds of aid to rebuild Afghanistan, including offering educational scholarships to Afghan students.

“While fostering good relations with Afghanistan may be strategically important it raises a glaring contradiction - India’s own Muslim population who have contributed to the nation’s independence, identity and progress are being systematically marginalised,” she said.

Mufti alleged that the BJP’s withdrawal of scholarships for Muslim students & closing madrasas was a “stark reminder of this internal hypocrisy”.

“Maintaining international relationships is vital but the foundation of a stable and harmonious nation lies in fostering trust, respect and equality within its own borders particularly with its minority community. Hope Bulldozer Baba is listening!,” she said.