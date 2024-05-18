Mercury rises to 46.1°C, no respite likely till May 20: IMD

The maximum temperature was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and India officials said that no respite was likely in the city till May 20. Ludhiana, India – March 13, 2023 : The trees have shed the leaves ahead of summer season. A commuter passing from a road between poplar trees in village Khasi Kalan in Ludhiana on Monday, March 13, 2023.(Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (HT File)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) meteorological department director Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “Heat wave conditions would persist for a few more days in the region and the variation in maximum temperature would not be more than 2 degrees Celsius.”

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to occur in many pockets of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from May 18 to 22 May. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 3.1 to 5 notches above normal.

On Friday, the meteorological centre in Chandigarh had issued a yellow heat wave alert for Ludhiana.

The district education office has directed schools in the district to ensure well being of the students.