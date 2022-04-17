Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week

The city’s maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1°C on Friday to 38°C on Saturday, 3.6°C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials said the Western Disturbance, which had brought a temporary respite from the scorching heat, has now left the region and cool winds have stopped. Mercury is likely to go past the 40-degree mark in the coming week, with chances of heatwave again.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7°C on Friday to 20.2°C on Saturday, 1°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 23°C.