Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week
The city’s maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1°C on Friday to 38°C on Saturday, 3.6°C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Officials said the Western Disturbance, which had brought a temporary respite from the scorching heat, has now left the region and cool winds have stopped. Mercury is likely to go past the 40-degree mark in the coming week, with chances of heatwave again.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.
With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7°C on Friday to 20.2°C on Saturday, 1°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 23°C.
-
Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition
Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu.
-
Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended
The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after in-charge Gulshan Kumar and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night. As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.
-
MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks
The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road with Huda City Centre-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Saturday. The MCG's finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week. The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure.
-
New structural safety guidelines in Haryana to ensure safety of high rise buildings
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday released a fresh draft of structural safety guidelines to ensure that the design and structure of and material used in high-rise buildings meets the prescribed standards and building code specified by the government. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the new guidelines will ensure that there are no gaps in planning, designing, and supervision of high-rise buildings during construction.
-
Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department. Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala's maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics