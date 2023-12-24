Merger with Shiromani Akali Dal: Dhindsa faction to form panel

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) has decided to set up a panel to finalise merger with the Akali Dal. During a meeting of the SAD (S) on Saturday, the party leaders authroised Sukhdev Dhindsa to take a final call in the matter. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (File)

The move comes days after Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal issued an apology for the sacrilege incident in 2015. Sukhbir had also appealed to all Akali factions to unite for the ‘panth’.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sources said most of the leaders supported the merger move and the SAD (S) decided to form a panel, which will take feedback from the district units of the party to submit a report to Dhindsa on the possibility of merger and other modalities.

According to sources, a patch up is likely, and Parminder Dhindsa played a pivotal role in this. The SAD is also working out formalities to suitably adjust the leadership of Dhindsa faction. The party may nominate Dhindsa as a Shiromani Akali Dal patron, said sources.

Dhindsa had parted ways with the SAD in 2018 while demanding resignation of Sukhbir Badal over the party’s defeat. Later, he formed his own party and contested elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Badals ended their alliance with the BJP, Dhindsa strengthened links with senior BJP leadership and even PM Narendra Modi termed him as the heir of political legacy of Parkash Singh Badal. So far, the BJP is strongly backing Dhindsa and other SAD breakaway leaders such as Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

After the meeting, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, son of Sukhdev Dhindsa, said a committee led by his father would be formed, and inputs would be sought from district leadership to determine the party’s future course of action.

He asserted that individual suggestions would not singularly impact the decision-making process. He said the report will be finalised by the next fortnight.

On the issue of home minister Amit Shah’s statement on mercy plea of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, Parminder Dhindsa said there is a need to find a solution for such prisoners.