MeT sounds orange alert for rainfall on Oct 6 in 5 Himachal districts

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted heavy rainfall spells in parts of Himachal Pradesh from October 5 to 7. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded for October 6 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts. (HT File)

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from October 4. The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra districts on October 5. However, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded for October 6 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

According to the weather office, light rainfall is likely at isolated places till October 4, while light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places on October 5 with heavy rainfall also likely at isolated places. On October 6, most of the places are expected to receive rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while heavy rainfall is also expected on October 7.

MeT department officials said that no large change is likely in minimum temperature during next 2-3 days, thereafter they are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees during subsequent next 2-3 days. Also, no large change is expected in maximum temperatures during the next 2-3 days, thereafter, they are likely to fall 3-5 degrees during the next 2-3 days.

During the last 24 hours, light rain was observed at isolated places over the state. Moreover, no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures was observed during this period. s