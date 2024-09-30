Metro project viability: Month after UMTA meeting, Chandigarh admn still sitting on readying minutes

Almost a month has passed since UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria directed authorities to assess the financial and economic viability of Metro systems in cities of similar size before proceeding further. In April this year, RITES had recommended a two-coach Metro system as the most viable alternative transport solution for Chandigarh in its Alternatives Analysis Report. (HT Photo)

The directions to Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), with instructions to submit a report within a month, had come during the Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) meeting held on September 2.

But a month later, the UT administration has yet to even finalise the minutes of the meeting. As per standard protocol, the meeting proceedings are typically prepared within a week and sent to various stakeholders of the project.

According to sources, RITES stated that they cannot assess the financial viability until they receive the proceedings of the meeting, adding that it would further take at least one month to complete the assessment.

RITES plans to seek assistance from the ministry concerned to prepare the report, which will include financial viability studies of other cities with similar populations. For example, the Delhi Metro, inaugurated in 2000, has recorded profits for only one year over the past 24 years, and even then, the profit was minimal, sources said.

Two-coach Metro system most viable transport solution for tricity: RITES

In April this year, RITES had recommended a two-coach Metro system as the most viable alternative transport solution for the tricity in its Alternatives Analysis Report (AAR). In addition, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) had approved an underground Metro system in heritage sectors (1 to 30).

Ever since, three UMTA meetings have been held to discuss the AAR and the Geotechnical Investigations Report for the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) in the tricity.

UMTA serves as a unified platform to address mobility issues across the tricity and ensure coordination among stakeholders for the implementation of the mobility plan to improve traffic conditions.

Forest clearance in for depot land in New Chandigarh

With the forest clearance finally secured, the Punjab government will soon be allocating 45 acres (18 hectares) in New Chandigarh for construction of a Metro depot, ending a two-month hurdle.

The UT administration had sent several reminders to the Punjab government to clarify its stance on allotment of the land, but lack of forest clearance acted as a hold-up. The depot will be used for carrying out inspection and maintenance works.

The issue had come up at UMTA’s September 2 meeting.

A senior official of the Punjab government, who is dealing with the project, said, “It has been decided to release 45 acres of land in New Chandigarh for the depot. The file has been sent to the Punjab chief minister for final approval and we are hopeful that it will be approved within a week, following which the land will be released to the UT administration.”

According to the AAR prepared by RITES, while one depot was to come up in New Chandigarh, another was proposed in Zirakpur. However, the Punjab government refused to provide land in Zirakpur. In place of it, an alternative depot will come up in Sector 27, Panchkula, for which the Haryana government has given its nod.

Two phases planned

Estimated to cost around ₹24,000 crore overall, the project’s Phase 1 is expected to be completed by 2032, as per the AAR. Under this phase, a stretch of 85.65 km has been planned, comprising both overhead and underground routes, with 16.5 km of underground route falling in the heritage sectors.

The first phase includes three routes: Sultanpur, New Chandigarh, to Sector 28, Panchkula (34 km); Sukhna Lake to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali ISBT and Chandigarh airport (41.20 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13.30 km), along with a 2.5 km depot entry line.

In Phase 2, which will be developed after 2034, a 25-km line has been proposed from Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), primarily an elevated network.