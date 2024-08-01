MHA doesn’t understand Chandigarh Housing Board issue, says Manish Tewari

A day after ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that need-based changes in dwelling units of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on the pattern of Delhi will not be allowed, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in a social-media post called the action as, “a classically obtuse answer drafted by some bureaucrat who does not understand the sensitivity of the issue involved.” After MHA stated that need-based changes in dwelling units of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on the pattern of Delhi will not be allowed, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in a social-media post called the action as, “a classically obtuse answer drafted by some bureaucrat who does not understand the sensitivity of the issue involved.” (HT Photo)

In a major setback to around 68,000 allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), MHA has refused to allow changes on the pattern of Delhi.

In his reply, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said, “The UT administration considered the requests in 2022 and decided that the said requests on the Delhi pattern cannot be allowed since Chandigarh is a planned city with a unique architectural character and has high vulnerability to earthquakes as it falls in Seismic Zone-4,” he stated.