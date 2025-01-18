MHA nod for high-tech jammers at nine jails received, four pending: Punjab to HC

The Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it has received the ministry of home affairs (MHA) nod for the installation of advanced ‘V-Kavach’ jammers in nine jails of the state. However, in the case of four jails— Central Jail, Patiala, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, no objection certificate (NOC) from the Centre is still pending. V-Kavach jammers can be used for anti-IED, anti-drone, anti-cellular system and electronics jamming and the MHA nod is mandatory. Punjab ADGP (prisons) Arun Pal Singh further told the high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Sudeepti Sharma that the proposal seeking administrative and financial approval for installing ‘V-Kavach 2.0’ jammers has been sent to the administrative department, jails, by the prison department. (HT File)

Punjab ADGP (prisons) Arun Pal Singh further told the high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Lapita Banerji that the proposal seeking administrative and financial approval for installing ‘V-Kavach 2.0’ jammers has been sent to the administrative department, jails, by the prisons department.

Information was given during the resumed hearing of the 2023 petition of controversy surrounding interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a private news channel while in incarceration. Since then court has been monitoring steps being taken by the state on prisons security and thwarting illegal use of phones etc inside the jail.

Singh further told the court that most of the measures to augment the security of prisons across the state, including installing CCTV cameras at vulnerable points/high-security zones, PICS (prison inmates calling facility) and body scanners, have been installed in 13 jails with high-security zones. A total of 598 machines and 647 strands have been installed in 18 jails till January 13, he told the court.

He further submitted that the prisons department had forwarded all the necessary proposals and there was no delay at their end. The delay is at the end of the Punjab Police housing corporation, which is the executing agency, he had submitted. To this, the state’s advocate general Gurminder Singh, had intervened and said that all efforts would be made to speed up the process and that he would take up the matter with concerned administrative secretaries.

The AG also welcomed the proposal from the two amicus curiae in the case, who had submitted that they be permitted to visit the premises of the jails in Punjab so that they could examine the functioning of these measures. Lawyers — Tanu Bedi and senior advocate Rakesh Nehra are amicus curiae in the case.