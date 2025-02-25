Menu Explore
Migrant’s body found buried in Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Feb 25, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The body of a 54-year-old migrant labourer was found buried in a field at Mehlanwali village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday, days after he was allegedly murdered by his co-workers, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Lugun was drinking liquor with some migrant labourers when an argument broke out between them.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Gazalpreet Kaur said Muliya Lugun, a native of Jharkhand who lived in Patiarian village of Hoshiarpur, had gone missing on the night of February 21. His relatives filed a police complaint alleging that four men killed Lugun and buried his body to conceal the crime, said Kaur, who is also the SHO of Sadar police station in Hoshiarpur.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Lugun was drinking liquor with some migrant labourers when an argument broke out between them. As the situation escalated, the labourers allegedly attacked Lugun with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, the ASP said.

The killers then buried Lugun’s body in the fields and fled, she said. When Lugun did not return home that night, his co-workers informed his relatives. Following a probe, the police exhumed his body on Monday and sent it to the civil hospital for autopsy, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, she added.

