Two injured in truck-bus collision in Mohali

The drivers of a mini-bus and a truck were injured after their vehicles collided at the Phase 3B2/7 light point on Tuesday. The impact of the collision caused the pick-up truck to overturn, leaving its driver trapped. The bus driver was also injured. (HT Photo)

Police said the pick-up truck was coming from Sector 71 and the bus from Phase 3B2 when the crash took place around 6 am. The impact of the collision caused the pick-up truck to overturn, leaving its driver trapped. The bus driver was also injured. Commuters and some bus passengers rescued the two drivers and rushed them to a hospital, where they remain under treatment.

According to investigating officer Davinder Singh, the damaged vehicles were taken to the Mataur police station. The drivers’ statements will be recorded once they are fit.