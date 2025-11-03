Minibus overturns near Narkanda, over 30 passengers hurt, 2 critical

A serious road accident involving a tempo traveller near Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district late Saturday night left 33 people injured, officials confirmed. The tempo traveller was carrying 33 people of Nepali descent. (HT Photo)

The accident involved a vehicle carrying 33 individuals, all of Nepali origin, who were en route from Kinnaur towards the Nepal border when the mishap occurred.

Emergency responders immediately transported all passengers to the Civil Hospital Kumarsain. From there, 21 seriously injured persons. The remaining injured individuals were treated at Civil Hospital Kumarsain and subsequently discharged.

Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap visited the injured at IGMC on Sunday, where he assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

The DC conveyed that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident and has issued direct instructions to ensure “better treatment and health facilities” for all the injured. A dedicated team of doctors has been deployed to continuously monitor the patients.

IGMC issued a statement detailing that 21 people were referred to their facility after the tempo traveller overturned on the National Highway in the Kumarsain area. Hospital authorities confirmed that 19 of these injured are stable and under observation, while two patients remain in critical condition and are currently receiving intensive treatment.