Mining policy being reviewed, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked sand contractors to comply with terms and conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement with the Punjab government to ensure smooth supply to people on rates fixed by the state.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring the seamless supply of construction material the people at affordable rates, Mann said the mining policy is being reviewed to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people one. “The mines and geology department is also now in the process to reassess the available quantity of sand at the mining sites and subsequently, new sites will be included in the policy,” he said after meeting officials. He said the department would be strengthened with manpower and technology.

Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their harassment at the hands of the police besides muscle men acting at the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, the CM assured them of no interference and political pressure from any of his ministers, MLAs or party volunteers would be tolerated. “Despite all this, even in few remotest cases, someone still forces you to resort illegal practices, then you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload the same on the ‘anti-corruption action line’ number 9501200200 and the guilty would not be spared at any costs,” he said.

Apprising the CM of creating awareness among public about the difference between legal and illegal mining sites, mining minister Harjot Singh Bains said that display boards with relevant information would be installed at the demarcated legal sites. He said the state government had put a stop to illegal mining in the state. “I am monitoring each mining site,” he added.

Additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad and principal secretary, mining and geology, Rahul Bhandari were among those present.