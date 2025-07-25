Minister conducts inspection of FCI warehouses in K’shetra

Haryana minister of state for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar, on Thursday, conducted a surprise inspection of the FCI godowns located in Kurukshetra to check the moisture content of the rice and other arrangements. Nagar reached the spot on Amin Road after he chaired a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee. (HT File)

Not only this, officials said that he ordered to take rice samples from different stands that will be sent to the lab for testing as per rules.

Nagar reached the spot on Amin Road after he chaired a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee.

Officials said that the minister checked the stock of rice in different godowns of the FCI department built in the same premises and also took feedback from the FCI officials on the stock of rice, its maintenance, moisture, treatment done to prevent the rice from getting spoiled, and other arrangements.

During this, some necessary guidelines were also given to the officials.

Speaking to the media, he said that FCI had purchased 9 lakh metric tonnes of rice during the seasons of 2023-24 and 2024-25, and at present, about 7.50 lakh sacks of rice are kept in the FCI warehouse.

“Complaints were being received regarding these warehouses. Therefore, a surprise inspection of the warehouses was done and samples of rice have also been collected. These samples will be sent to the lab for testing. Further action will be taken after the report,” he said.

Nagar said that instructions have been given to FCI officials to distribute the old rice as after the distribution, there will be no problem in storing new rice in the coming season.