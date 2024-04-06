Minister Goel gets notice for model code of conduct violation

A day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini reached the residence of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel for dinner, office of the Ambala returning officer on Friday sent a show-cause notice to him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and permission. A day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini reached the residence of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel for dinner, office of the Ambala returning officer on Friday sent a show-cause notice to him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and permission. (HT File)

Goel, who is minister of state (independent charge) of transport and women and child development, organised Saini’s rally in his constituency to seek votes in favour of BJP candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Banto Kataria. After the rally, Saini visited Goel at his residence at Prem Nagar, where he received a warm welcome.

In the notice sent, the assistant returning officer (ARO)-cum-sub divisional officer (civil), Ambala City, said that the permission was granted subject to the provisions of the MCC.

“On the basis of video surveillance team/flying squad team report it has come to the notice that the dinner arrangements were made on Old Delhi road instead of your private residence by blocking the one side of public road in front of your own house,” it read.

“While the permission was requested by you at your own home for private reasons and not for any public campaign, it has been observed that the dinner was organized at public place i.e. Old Delhi Road by blocking one side of road for 100 meters without any permission by this office or NOC of PWD (B&R),” it added.

The ARO asked Goel to explain the reasons within the next 72 hours latest by April 8.

Sources said that the authorities were tipped by the video surveillance team about the event organized by placing a large tent and visual evidence have been sent to the minister as well.

While there is no mention of Saini’s visit to Goel’s residence in the notice, the latter had shared images on his social media accounts welcoming the chief minister in the presence of Kataria and other leaders.