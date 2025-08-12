Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian hands over job letters to 504 patwaris

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:34 am IST

According to regulations, the training included one year at patwar schools followed by six months of field training.

State revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday handed over appointment letters to 504 newly-recruited patwaris. The candidates, who have completed their mandatory 18-month training programme, will now be deployed as regular patwaris across districts.

Mundian said that the recruitment process, initiated in 2023, was based on merit, with districts allocated to eligible candidates accordingly.

To support the candidates, the government had set up 10 temporary patwar schools, staffed by experienced officers and retired personnel including PCS officers, district revenue officers, tehsildars, patwaris and kanungos, serving as principals, vice-principals and teachers.

The training curriculum covered a broad range of subjects, including revenue computation, land records, surveying, elections, agriculture and computer applications. Special emphasis was placed on election training, which focused on voter list preparation, and agricultural training, which included topics like crop management, fertilisers, and pesticide usage. Additionally, patwaris received hands-on training in using the integrated land management system (ILMS) software for tasks such as Jamabandi data entry and mutation recording.

In line with government initiatives, DGPS (differential global positioning system) equipment has also been procured to train the patwaris for demarcation work.

Additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue, Anurag Verma, said that the recruitment is aimed at improving efficiency of the revenue department and ensuring timely and hassle-free services for the public.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian hands over job letters to 504 patwaris
