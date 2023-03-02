Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks direct flights to Canada, USA

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks direct flights to Canada, USA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Calling upon the Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi, Dhaliwal said that the commencement of these direct flights would ensure great facility to a large number of travellers from both sides.

The NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday demanded to include both the Amritsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (Mohali) for direct flights connectivity to Canada, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco (USA).

Punjab NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meeting Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi.
He requested that both the airports of Amritsar and Mohali should be included for direct flight connectivity to Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco (USA) to redress this long pending demand of the Punjabi diaspora.

The recent bilateral Air Services agreement between India and Canada includes other Indian cities but has excluded Amritsar from the list of cities for direct flight operations, said the minister. He requested the Union minister to revisit the agreement and included Amritsar and Mohali also for the direct flight connectivity.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
